Retailer La Cocos Steps Up ExpansionLa Cocos chain, known for its large hypermarket-like stores but with low prices - hyperdiscount model, is stepping up expansion and opening two more stores by the end of the year.
Romania's Chocolate Market Estimated At Over EUR300M In 2025The premium chocolate segment is on the rise, both in Europe and in emerging markets in Asia. In Romania, premium chocolate, i.e., specialty chocolate, accounts for 20% of the total market value, with accelerated growth in the dark and bean-to-bar segments.
What Carrefour Has To Say About Potential Exit From RomaniaIn response to France’s L’Informe, which confirms the story Ziarul Financiar ran in July, and reports French-held retailer Carrefour hired BNP Paribas to test interest of potential buyers at a time when it is looking to withdraw not only from Romania, but also from Argentina and Poland, (…)
Europe's Property Finance Market Enters a New Phase of StabilityThe European real estate debt market is showing clear signs of recovery, supported by stabilized interest rates, competitive lending, and renewed investor confidence. According to AEW’s latest research, the credit financing gap across Europe is narrowing, with improved lending conditions helping (…)