Romania targets 2.4% of GDP fiscal consolidation in 2026, to 6% of GDP public deficit

Romania's government estimates its public deficit to reach 8.4% of GDP under ESA methodology this year marking a 0.9 percentage points (pp) consolidation from 9.3% of GDP in 2024, and targets stronger, 2.4pp consolidation to a 6%-of-GDP deficit in 2026 under the progress report sent to the (…) [Read the article in Romania-Insider]