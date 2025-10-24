Central Romania: Bra?ov introduces traffic lights that turn red for speeding drivers
Central Romania: Bra?ov introduces traffic lights that turn red for speeding drivers.
The City Hall of Bra?ov, a popular mountain city in central Romania, announced the introduction of a new traffic safety system that uses radar-equipped traffic lights to stop speeding drivers automatically. When a vehicle is detected going over the legal speed limit, the light turns red for 10 (…)
