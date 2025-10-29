Parcel Delivery Company Sameday Has Invested EUR80M In Technology And Easybox Network Expansion in 2025

Parcel Delivery Company Sameday Has Invested EUR80M In Technology And Easybox Network Expansion in 2025. Sameday, the second largest parcel delivery company in Romania, held by the eMAG group, has invested EUR80 million over the past year, directing the money to technology, regional development, strengthening of operational capacity and expansion of the easybox parcel lockers. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]