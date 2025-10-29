 
Agri-Industrial Conglomerate Trans-Oil Group Considering Bucharest Stock Exchange Listing Among Financing Options
Oct 29, 2025

Agri-Industrial Conglomerate Trans-Oil Group Considering Bucharest Stock Exchange Listing Among Financing Options.

Agri-industrial conglomerate Trans-Oil Group, one of the largest actors in the Black Sea area, with operations in Romania, the Republic of Moldova, Serbia, Türkiye and Asia, is considering a potential listing on the Bucharest Stock Exchange as part of its strategy to diversify sources of (…)

