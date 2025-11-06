Rompetrol says it scrapped USD 700 mln investment plan because of taxation, which puts at risk its operations



Rompetrol Rafinare, which operates Romania's largest refinery and is the main supplier of petroleum products for the Republic of Moldova, controlled by KazMunayGas, warned that the taxation regime, particularly the minimum income tax on revenues (IMCA), endangers its business continuity. The (…)