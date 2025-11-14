 
November 14, 2025

CJEU ruling weakens Romanian magistrates’ push for higher pay linked to extra duties
Nov 14, 2025

CJEU ruling weakens Romanian magistrates’ push for higher pay linked to extra duties.

The Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) issued a decision on November 13 that undermines efforts by Romania’s judiciary to secure higher remuneration for judges performing additional tasks, Economedia.ro reported. The ruling comes one day after the High Court of Cassation and Justice (…)

SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

ROCA Industry Posts 4.5% Growth In Revenue To EUR493.8M In 9M 2025 ROCA Industry (ROC1.RO), the industrial holding company specialized in the production of construction materials, posted RON493.8 million consolidated revenue in the first nine months of 2025, a 4.5% incresae on the year-ago period.

Real Estate Developer Impact Doubles Revenue, Makes EUR11.4M Net Profit In 9M 2025 Impact Developer & Contractor (IMP), a real estate developer controlled by businessman Gheorghe Iaciu, posted EUR55.8 million consolidated revenue in the first nine months of 2025, double that of the same period last year, and net profit of EUR11.4 million, with a margin of 20%.

Evergent Investments Proposes RON120M Special Dividends Evergent Investments (EVER.RO), the largest alternative investment fund listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange, proposes shareholders to distribute additional dividends, from the reserves from the previous years’ profits.

Hidroelectrica Reports Lower Electricity Production And Revenues For 9M/2025 Hidroelectrica (stock symbol: H2O), the largest electricity generation company in Romania, recorded lower operational and financial results in the first nine months of 2025 compared to the same period in 2024 and below the level of the initially approved budget, per the company's financial report.

InteRo Property Development Signs Agreement To Sell Plot Part Of Skylight Residence To Retailer For New Store InteRo Property Development on November 7 signed the sale of a 10,418 square meter plot to an international retailer, which will build its biggest store in Romania on it. The store, which will have an about 3,265 square meter surface area, will be located in SkyLight Residence and work is (…)

Biofarm 9M/2025 Turnover Up 14% YoY To RON263M Drug manufacturer Biofarm (stock symbol: BIO) ended the first nine months of 2025 with a turnover of RON263.2 million, up 14% against the year-earlier period, and EBITDA climbed 16% to RON109 million.

Statistical Office: Romania's Energy Output Down 2.8% YoY In January-September 2025 Romania's energy output decreased by an annual 2.8% to 12.31 million tons of oil equivalent (TOE) in January-September 2025 mainly due to a decline in hydropower generation, the country's statistical office announced on Friday (Nov 14), citing provisional data.

 


