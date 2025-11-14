Romania’s record 8% of GDP public investment in 2026 seen supporting stronger growth
Nov 14, 2025
Romania’s record 8% of GDP public investment in 2026 seen supporting stronger growth.
Record public investments amounting to about 8% of GDP in 2026 could offset the negative fiscal impulse generated by consolidation measures and support a firmer economic expansion next year, Daniel D?ianu, President of the Fiscal Council, told Ziarul Financiar on November 13. Romania anticipates (…)
[Read the article in Romania-Insider]