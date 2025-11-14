Digi Communications 9M 2025 Revenues Rise To EUR1.64B, Profit Drops amid Higher Investments and Costs

Digi Communications, a telecom group listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange, for the first nine months of 2025 reported EUR1.64 billion consolidated revenues, up 16% from the year-earlier period, supported by the expanding portfolio of clients on all the markets it operates on-Romania, Spain, (…)