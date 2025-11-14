Romanian medical network MedLife reports increased turnover under pressure from exchange rate

The private medical services operator MedLife (BVB: M) increased its turnover by 19.5% in the first nine months of the year, to RON 2.36 billion (EUR 464 million). However, the company reported a financial loss of RON 6.3 million (EUR 1.2 million) as a result of the rise in the exchange rate. (…) [Read the article in Romania-Insider]