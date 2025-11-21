EY Entrepreneurship Barometer: 60% of Romanian Entrepreneurs Plan Innovation Investments, Same Percentage Dissatisfied with Business Environment

Six out of ten Romanian entrepreneurs consider the business environment is unfavorable despite an active entrepreneurial spirit and innovation intentions, with economic instability as one of the biggest hurdles, besides inflationary pressures, red tape and geopolitical instability, reveals EY's (…) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]