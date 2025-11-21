Study: 3 out of 4 Romanian employees say work is not their main purpose, 9% disengaged



Study: 3 out of 4 Romanian employees say work is not their main purpose, 9% disengaged.

About 75% of Romanian employees say that work plays an important role in their lives, but is not their life’s main purpose. Moreover, only 9% of Romanian employees are completely disengaged at work, according to a Pluxee-Ipsos study that surveyed 8,700 employees across 10 countries. Far from (…)