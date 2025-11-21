Growth in Romania: Business sector tripled revenues and quadrupled profitability in 2008-2024, study finds

Growth in Romania: Business sector tripled revenues and quadrupled profitability in 2008-2024, study finds. Romania’s business landscape has undergone a significant transformation, with company revenues tripling and profits increasing more than fourfold between 2008 and 2024, according to a comprehensive study released by Termene.ro. Based on official financial data, the research highlights what (…) [Read the article in Romania-Insider]