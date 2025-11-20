 
November 20, 2025

Romania's STEM education efforts: The highs and the challenges to overcome
An EU-level STEM education plan, a key part of the EU's Union of Skills initiative launched this March, sets out measures to reverse the trend of declining STEM performance at school and to encourage more students to study STEM subjects and take up related careers. How does Romania measure up in (…)

Banca Transilvania: More Than 180 Investors For EUR500M Bond Issue Banca Transilvania (TLV.RO), the largest lender in Romania, has successfully completed its first AT1 (Additional Tier 1) bond issue on the international capital market, raising EUR500 million.

Prospectiuni Signs RON18M Contract With Romgaz Geological surveying company Prospectiuni (PRSN.RO) has signed a RON18.19 million (excluding VAT) contract with Romgaz, which accounts for more than 10% of its net revenue, according to the latest annual financial statement.

Economy Ministry Signs Partnership With Mastercard To Get Data About Spending Patterns Of Foreign Tourists In Romania The Ministry of Economy, Digitalization, Entrepreneurship and Tourism announces a strategic partnership with Mastercard with the aim of using its data and analyses to understand tourist behavior and support development of infrastructure in order to grow the sector and improve public policies in (…)

Interamerican Group accelerates regional expansion - Romania named priority market for Anytime's digital insurance roadmap Bucharest, November 21, 2025 – RBJ – Interamerican Group reaffirmed its strategic commitment to Romania and outlined the role of its digital-first brand Anytime in accelerating the modernization of the insurance market in Southeast Europe. Speaking at the Delphi Economic Forum in Bucharest, (…)

The Bucharest Stock Exchange celebrated 30 years since its reestablishment with a series of anniversary events On November 20th, 2025, the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) celebrated 30 years since its reopening, organizing a series of anniversary events along with various representatives of the Romanian capital market. Three decades ago, the first transactions took place on the BVB, and the Romanian (…)

Christmas Joy with the New Boromir Infused Cozonac with Pistachio With the holidays just around the corner, we’ve created the new Collection of Boromir Infused Cozonac with natural vanilla syrup and pistachio. Unique, slightly moist, and richly filled, our latest assortments of Boromir Infused Cozonac make every festive moment with your loved ones even more (…)

Romanian airline AnimaWings announces new holiday routes from Timi?oara Romanian airline AnimaWings announced on Friday, November 21, that starting in 2026, it will operate five new air routes from Timi?oara International Airport, serving holiday destinations in Italy and Greece. The new connections include Athens (ATH), Olbia – Sardinia (OLB), Kefalonia (EFL), (…)

 


