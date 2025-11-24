KazMunayGas reportedly plans to divest 50% of its European assets, including Romanian

KazMunayGas reportedly plans to divest 50% of its European assets, including Romanian. Kazakhstan's national oil and gas company, KazMunayGas, is set to partially divest its European assets, which include KMG International (KMGI, formerly Rompetrol Group) with Romania's largest refinery, Petromidia (4.8 million tonnes refining capacity), in its portfolio. KazMunayGas plans to sell (…) [Read the article in Romania-Insider]