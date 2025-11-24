 
Romania’s Environment Ministry moves to criminalize illegal tree cutting in urban green spaces
Nov 24, 2025

Romania’s Environment Ministry moves to criminalize illegal tree cutting in urban green spaces.

The Romanian Environment Ministry has proposed new legislation that would make the illegal cutting of trees in urban green spaces a criminal offense punishable by prison. The move aims to close what officials describe as a legal loophole that has hindered environmental protection in cities. The (…)

