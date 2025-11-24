Two Romanians detained in Germany after running after plane at Cologne airport

Two Romanians detained in Germany after running after plane at Cologne airport. Two Romanians reportedly forced open an emergency exit and ran after the plane that was preparing to take off for Bucharest from Cologne, southwestern Germany, on Friday, November 21. The two, aged 28 and 47, were late for boarding, at which point they broke an emergency window and activated a (…) [Read the article in Romania-Insider]