JYSK Posts RON1.39B Revenue In Romania In FY25Furniture and home product retailer JYSK posted RON1.39 billion revenue in Romania in the fiscal 2024-2025 (FY25) ended August 31, an increase of 20.7% year-on-year and RON245 million EBIT, 32% higher.
Hidroelectrica Resumes CEO Selection ProcessHidroelectrica (stock symbol: H2O), the largest electricity generation company in Romania, has decided to resume the selection process for the position of Chief Executive Officer (CEO), the company announced in a stock market report on Thursday (Nov 27, 2025).