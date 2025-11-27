 
Romaniapress.com

November 27, 2025

LPP Logistics Set To Open New Distribution Center In Romania
Nov 27, 2025

LPP Logistics Set To Open New Distribution Center In Romania.

LPP Logistics has signed a lease agreement for a new distribution center in Romania, near the capital city of Bucharest.

[Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

EBRD Grants EUR192M Financing Package For Construction Of Three Solar Power Plants In South-Eastern Romania The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) is supporting Romania’s energy transition with a EUR192 million financing package for the construction of three new solar power plants in south-eastern Romania, the bank announced on Thursday (Nov 27).

Craiova wins: the Best Christmas Market in Europe, according to European Best Destinations, the most visited tourist site in Europe and official partner of the European Commission for tourism Craiova/Romania, November 27, 2025 – RBJ – After a week of online voting, the European tourism promotion platform announced, on Thursday evening, the results of the ranking for the European Best Christmas Market 2026. ?With 803,258 votes collected from 179 countries around the world during the 8 (…)

JYSK Posts RON1.39B Revenue In Romania In FY25 Furniture and home product retailer JYSK posted RON1.39 billion revenue in Romania in the fiscal 2024-2025 (FY25) ended August 31, an increase of 20.7% year-on-year and RON245 million EBIT, 32% higher.

Romania Posts Budget Deficit Of RON108.87B Or 5.72% Of GDP In January-October 2025 Romania’s general consolidated budget posted a deficit of RON108.87 billion (EUR20.389 billion) in January-October 2025, or 5.72% of the gross domestic product (GDP), Finance Ministry data show on Thursday (Nov 27).

Altex Romania Secures EUR43M Loan From Raiffeisen Bank For Acquisition Of Bricostore DIY Chain Altex Romania, the country's leading electro-IT retailer, has contracted a loan of EUR43 million from Raiffeisen Bank Romania, with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) participating in the financing.

Orange Romania Launches 5G+ Technology Across Bucharest Metro Stations Orange Romania, leader of the local telecom market, has announced the launch of 5G+ technology in the Bucharest Metro.

Hidroelectrica Resumes CEO Selection Process Hidroelectrica (stock symbol: H2O), the largest electricity generation company in Romania, has decided to resume the selection process for the position of Chief Executive Officer (CEO), the company announced in a stock market report on Thursday (Nov 27, 2025).

 


Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |