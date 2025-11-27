Nhood Romania: Active Entertainment Market In Shopping Malls Hit EUR30M In 2024, Nearly Triple vs 2019 Level

Nhood Romania: Active Entertainment Market In Shopping Malls Hit EUR30M In 2024, Nearly Triple vs 2019 Level. The active entertainment component within shopping malls in Romania was valued at EUR28-30 million in 2024, almost three times higher than in 2019, according to a study by Nhood, an integrated real estate services and solutions company present in 10 European countries, including Romania. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]