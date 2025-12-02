Reduced noise and lights planned for inclusive ‘Silent Day’ at Bucharest Christmas Market

Reduced noise and lights planned for inclusive ‘Silent Day’ at Bucharest Christmas Market. A special ‘Silent Day’ event will be held at the Bucharest Christmas Market in Constitu?iei Square on Wednesday, December 3, aimed at creating a quieter and more accessible environment for children with sensory disabilities. The initiative is designed to make the festive market manageable for (…) [Read the article in Romania-Insider]