SCION Accelerator: The winning start-ups of the first edition of the programme are Nomadium Robotics, Proon Tech, and Solmag



Bucharest, December 2, 2025 – RBJ – SCION, with the strategic investment and support of Rezolv Energy, has concluded the first edition of the SCION Accelerator, a programme created to empower early-stage start-ups operating at the intersection of ecology, science, and scalable technology. Over (…)