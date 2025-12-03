 
Akhmetov’s Metinvest to take over Romanian pipe mill ArcelorMittal Tubular Products Ia?i
Akhmetov’s Metinvest to take over Romanian pipe mill ArcelorMittal Tubular Products Ia?i.

The European Commission has approved, under the EU Merger Regulation, the acquisition of sole control over ArcelorMittal Tubular Products Ia?i (AMTP Ia?i) by Metinvest B.V. of the Netherlands, part of the Ukrainian steel and mining group owned by Rinat Akhmetov, New Voice of Ukraine reported (…)

