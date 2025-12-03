 
December 3, 2025

BRK Financial Group Becomes Issuer Market Maker For Cris-Tim Family Holding As Of Dec 2, 2025
Dec 3, 2025

BRK Financial Group Becomes Issuer Market Maker For Cris-Tim Family Holding As Of Dec 2, 2025.

The Cris-Tim Family Holding (stock symbol: CFH), the leader in the cold cuts and ready-meals markets and one of the largest companies operating in the agri-food sector in Romania, benefits from the Issuer Market Maker (IMM) services provided by BRK Financial Group (BRK), starting December 2, 2025.

SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

IULIUS Secures Over EUR305M Syndicated Loan Facility To Reconfigure Palas Iasi Complex, Support Ongoing Projects IULIUS, a leading mixed-use project developer in Romania, has secured a EUR305 million syndicated loan facility, which will be used for the reconfiguration project at its Palas Iasi mixed-use complex and the implementation of the company's projects under development.

BCR Romania Manufacturing PMI Index Drops To 47.2 Points In November 2025 Romania's manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI), calculated by Banca Comerciala Romana (BCR), dropped to 47.2 points in November 2025, from 47.6 points in October 2025, according to Austria's banking group Erste, owner of lender BCR in Romania.

Former PSD prime minister signed the motion of no confidence "with full conviction" Victor Ponta said he signed a motion by unaffiliated MPs calling for a government without USR, arguing, in his view, that the party harms national interests, while Senator Ninel Peia announced that the PACE group will file a no confidence motion against the Bolojan cabinet.

Eugen Teodorovici withdraws from the election race. Who he supports for Bucharest City Hall Eugen Teodorovici quit the Bucharest mayoral race and, while insisting he remains independent, publicly endorsed PSD candidate Daniel B?lu??, praising their combined local and national experience as a team for the capital.

Emergency cell at the Ministry of Health for the water crisis in Prahova and Dambovi?a An emergency cell at the Health Ministry is coordinating transfers, blocked beds, and strict infection control after a water crisis forced five Prahova hospitals to halt admissions and pushed all patients toward an already full Ploie?ti facility.

FEPRA Opens Two PET And Glass Recycling Factories In Romania's Hunedoara County FEPRA, a Romanian group of integrated services for the circular economy, has inaugurated two PET and glass recycling factories in Brad (Hunedoara County), which are expected to create 56 new jobs in the area.

Romania's 5.9% Unemployment Rate In October 2025 Below EU Average Of 6% The unemployment rate in Romania stood at 5.9% in October 2025, based on the seasonally adjusted Eurostat data for October, placing the country below the EU average, which stood at 6.0% for the same month, stable versus September 2025 and up from 5.8% in October 2024.

 


