BRK Financial Group Becomes Issuer Market Maker For Cris-Tim Family Holding As Of Dec 2, 2025. The Cris-Tim Family Holding (stock symbol: CFH), the leader in the cold cuts and ready-meals markets and one of the largest companies operating in the agri-food sector in Romania, benefits from the Issuer Market Maker (IMM) services provided by BRK Financial Group (BRK), starting December 2, 2025. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]