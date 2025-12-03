American blues star Janiva Magness to perform in Romania at Bra?ov Jazz & Blues Festival 2026
Dec 3, 2025
American blues star Janiva Magness to perform in Romania at Bra?ov Jazz & Blues Festival 2026.
Janiva Magness, the winner of seven Blues Music Awards following 26 nominations, and nominated for a Grammy for a career spanning 17 albums, is set to perform at the 14th edition of the Bra?ov Jazz & Blues Festival, which will take place between August 14–16, 2026. Magness is one of the (…)
[Read the article in Romania-Insider]