Romanian far-right opposition readies no-confidence motion against Ilie Bolojan government
Dec 3, 2025
The far-right opposition parties in the Romanian Parliament are set to file a motion of no confidence against the government headed by prime minister Ilie Bolojan. The motion, authored by senator Ninel Peia of the Peace – Romania First group, is specifically aimed at the reformist party Save (…)
