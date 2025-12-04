Romania Finance Ministry Treasury Named Agency Funding Team of the Year by Global Banking & Markets
Dec 4, 2025
Romania Finance Ministry Treasury Named Agency Funding Team of the Year by Global Banking & Markets.
Romania Finance Ministry Treasury was designated as the Agency Funding Team of the Year by Global Banking & Markets at an event organized on November 26 in Istanbul, with the member of the jury considering that against a backdrop of political volatility and a negative credit outlook, Romania (…)
[Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]