Romanian authorities point fingers in Prahova water crisis, president stresses accountability

Romanian authorities point fingers in Prahova water crisis, president stresses accountability. Authorities in Romania, such as the Environment Ministry, the Romanian Waters, and the Prahova local water authority Exploatare Sistem Zonal Prahova, have passed responsibility to each other for the ongoing water crisis that has left over 100,000 people without clean drinking water in the (…) [Read the article in Romania-Insider]