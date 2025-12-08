2026 World Cup draw sets Romania’s possible group against the US, Paraguay and Australia

2026 World Cup draw sets Romania’s possible group against the US, Paraguay and Australia. Romania’s national team learned its potential group-stage opponents for the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Friday, December 5, during the official draw held at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C. The winner of the UEFA play-off path that includes Romania will join (…) [Read the article in Romania-Insider]