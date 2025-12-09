 
December 9, 2025

‘Nicolae Titulescu’ alley inaugurated in Paris park in the presence of Romanian president Nicu?or Dan
Dec 9, 2025

‘Nicolae Titulescu’ alley inaugurated in Paris park in the presence of Romanian president Nicu?or Dan.

A new alley named after Romanian diplomat Nicolae Titulescu was inaugurated on Tuesday, December 9, in Paris’s Parc Monceau during a ceremony attended by Romania’s president Nicu?or Dan and Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo. “I expressed my appreciation for the decision to name an alley in the beautiful (…)

One United Properties Buys Almost 35,000 Sqm Plot In Constanta One United Properties (ONE.RO), a residential, office space and mixed-used project developer and investor, has signed a binding promise-to-purchase agreement for a 34,800 square meter plot of land in Constanta, on the Black Sea Coast.

Sphera Franchise Group Set To Open KFC And Taco Bell Restaurants In Nibiru Seaside Resort Sphera Franchise Group (SFG.RO), the operator of the KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell franchises in Romania, signed an agreement with the representatives of the Nibiru project to open two KFC and Taco Bell restaurants in the resort Andrei Selaru (Selly) and a group of investors are developing on a (…)

DN AGRAR Invests EUR3.5M In New Skimmed Milk And Cream Processing Facility DN AGRAR Group, the largest cow milk producer in Europe, has announced the financing plan for the development of a skimmed milk and cream processing facility, a strategic project supporting the Group’s growth objectives for the 2025 – 2030 period.

Andrei Vacaru To Take Over As Managing Director Of iO Partners Romania As Of 2026 iO Partners has appointed Andrei Vacaru as Managing Director for Romania, effective January 2026.

Business news of the day: The Americans from CRML and the Factory of Processing Uranium Concentrators SRL (FPCU) from Romania have signed an agreement to create a joint venture (JV) in participation (50%-50%) for the development, financing and commissioning of a state-of-the-art European rare earths processing facility in Romania New York, December 09, 2025 – Critical Metals Corp. (Nasdaq: CRML) (“Critical Metals Corp.” or the “Company”), a leading critical minerals mining company, today announced that it has executed the Term-Sheet for creating a 50%-50% joint venture (JV) between CRML and Fabrica de Prelucrare a (…)

Claudiu Cercel Gets New 4-Year Term As Deputy CEO Financial Markets At BRD - Groupe Sociàtà Gànàrale The Board of Directors of BRD - Groupe Société Générale has decided to renew the mandate of Alexandru -Claudiu Cercel-Duca as Deputy CEO Financial Markets, for a four-year period, effective December 8, 2025, the bank announced in a stock market report.

Top Reasons for Expanding your Business in Ireland Ireland can be seen as one of the most important business hubs in Europe and the European Union, as many international companies have established regional headquarters there. If you are looking for a country to expand your enterprise, you should definitely consider Ireland for several reasons (…)

 


