Claudiu Cercel Gets New 4-Year Term As Deputy CEO Financial Markets At BRD - Groupe Société Générale

Claudiu Cercel Gets New 4-Year Term As Deputy CEO Financial Markets At BRD - Groupe Société Générale. The Board of Directors of BRD - Groupe Société Générale has decided to renew the mandate of Alexandru -Claudiu Cercel-Duca as Deputy CEO Financial Markets, for a four-year period, effective December 8, 2025, the bank announced in a stock market report. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]