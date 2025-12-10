Bucharest heating supplier Electrocentrale seeks contractor for EUR 400 mln power plant

Bucharest heating supplier Electrocentrale seeks contractor for EUR 400 mln power plant. Electrocentrale Bucure?ti, one of the 17 state enterprises shortlisted by the government for restructuring, has launched the tender for a new gas-fired cogeneration power plant in Bucharest South, a project worth over RON 2.1 billion (EUR 400 million). Interested companies can submit bids until (…) [Read the article in Romania-Insider]