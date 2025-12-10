OMV Petrom gets extra time for more explorations in offshore perimeter Neptun Deep

OMV Petrom gets extra time for more explorations in offshore perimeter Neptun Deep. OMV Petrom (BVB: SNP), as the operator, and Romgaz (BVB: SNG), as an equal partner in the offshore perimeter Neptun Deep, received from the Romanian government a two-year extension to November 2027 for the exploration period provisioned in the concession contract, according to a government press (…) [Read the article in Romania-Insider]