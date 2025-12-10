OMV Petrom gets extra time for more explorations in offshore perimeter Neptun Deep
Dec 10, 2025
OMV Petrom gets extra time for more explorations in offshore perimeter Neptun Deep.
OMV Petrom (BVB: SNP), as the operator, and Romgaz (BVB: SNG), as an equal partner in the offshore perimeter Neptun Deep, received from the Romanian government a two-year extension to November 2027 for the exploration period provisioned in the concession contract, according to a government press (…)
[Read the article in Romania-Insider]