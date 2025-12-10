Romania’s Constitutional Court clears tax increases to take effect on January 1

Romania's Constitutional Court clears tax increases to take effect on January 1. The Romanian Constitutional Court (CCR) has ruled that a series of tax increases, including higher levies on housing, land, cars based on pollution norms, and stock market gains, may take effect starting January 1, 2026, Biziday.ro reported. The Court rejected a challenge filed by the opposition