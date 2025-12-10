Romania’s Cluj to host first edition of Central European Olympiad in Artificial Intelligence

Cluj-Napoca, in western Romania, will host next year the first edition of the Central European Olympiad in Artificial Intelligence (CEOAI), an annual competition for secondary school students, Edupedu.ro reported. The event will be held from July 14 to July 19, 2026, at Babe?-Bolyai University (…) [Read the article in Romania-Insider]