December 10, 2025

Vlad Mus?eat?, CEO North Bucharest Investments: “2026 is shaping up as one of the strongest investment windows for Bucharest’s residential market”
In a market shaped by shrinking supply, rising capital and shifting global flows, North Bucharest Investments is positioning itself at the center of Bucharest’s next residential cycle. For CEO Vlad Mus?eat?, 2026 is not a year to watch from the sidelines, but “one of the clearest buying windows (…)

GST Safety Textiles Ro 2024 Turnover Down 5.6% YoY To RON475.7M Airbag manufacturer GST Safety Textiles Ro, the local subsidiary of German concern Global Safety Textiles, for 2024 reported a turnover of RON475.7 million (EUR95.6 million), down 5.6% from RON504.2 million (EUR101.9 million) reported in 2024, in line with calculations by Ziarul Financiar (ZF) (…)

Romgaz continues exploration investment program in the Neptun Deep natural gas perimeter in the Black Sea Bucharest, December 10, 2025 – By extending the current exploration phase within the XIX Neptun perimeter, the deepwater area (“Neptun Deep”), SNGN Romgaz SA continues its firm commitment to invest in exploration activity in the Black Sea. The Romanian Government approved on December 9, 2025, (…)

Historic Building In Bucharest's Old Town Converted Into Boutique Hotel In Wake Of EUR2M Investment Epica Hotel Bucharest announces the opening of an urban-chic boutique hotel in the KM 0 area, across from the Sutu Palace, in a building erected in 1930 and once known as a printing house and as a book depository since 1950.

Statistical Office: 21.45 Million Passengers Passed Through Romania's Airports In Jan-Sep 2025, 8.2% More YoY A total 21.45 million passengers traveled through Romania’s airports in January-September 2025, 8.2% more than 19.81 million in the same period of 2024, per data from the country's statistical office INS.

DRS in Romania: from implementation to a European benchmark for the circular economy Romania, which for years ranked last in the EU for packaging waste recycling, now stands at the forefront of Europe’s circular economy, proving that a country with initially fragile infrastructure can implement, in record time, one of the most effective collection and recycling systems in (…)

New Year's Eve Dining Experience at Ginger Sushi Bar & Lounge Tucked inside Radisson Blu Hotel, Bucharest, Ginger Sushi Bar & Lounge marks the turn of the year with an intimate New Year’s Eve dining experience built around a multi-course tasting menu. From 19:00 onwards, guests are welcomed to a carefully paced evening that blends Japanese inspiration (…)

Statistical Office: Romania's Trade Deficit Up 1% YoY To EUR27.4B In January-October 2025 Romania's trade balance posted a deficit of EUR27.4 billion in January-October 2025, higher by 1% (+EUR275.7 million) than the level recorded in the same interval of 2024, data from the country's statistical office INS showed on Wednesday (December 10).

 


