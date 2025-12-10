Cushman & Wakefield Echinox: Over 80% of Major Office Tenants in Romania Spend Below 5% of Revenues for Workspaces



Cushman & Wakefield Echinox: Over 80% of Major Office Tenants in Romania Spend Below 5% of Revenues for Workspaces.

The leading tenants of modern offices in Romania totally spend over EUR260 million annually for the spaces they operate in, namely below 1% of total turnover these companies registered in 2024, reveals an analysis of real estate consultancy Cushman & Wakefield Echinox.