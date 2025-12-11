Romanian Battery Maker Prime Batteries Forms JV with South Korea’s Top Material To Produce Active Material for Batteries

Prime Batteries, the only battery manufacturer in Romania and one of the few operating in Europe, has formed a joint venture with South Korean company Top Material to produce active material, a key element in batter manufacturing. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]