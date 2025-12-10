DRS in Romania: from implementation to a European benchmark for the circular economy

DRS in Romania: from implementation to a European benchmark for the circular economy. Romania, which for years ranked last in the EU for packaging waste recycling, now stands at the forefront of Europe’s circular economy, proving that a country with initially fragile infrastructure can implement, in record time, one of the most effective collection and recycling systems in (…) [Read the article in Romania-Insider]