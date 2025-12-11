Superbet Group Becomes Super TechnologiesSuperbet Group, a company that was founded in Romania and became one of the leading players in the global technology and entertainment space, has changed its identity into Super Technologies, which will be simply known as Super.
Runware Raises $50M In Series A Funding RoundRunware, a startup established by two Romanian entrepreneurs, on Dec 11 announced a $50 million Series A funding round led by Dawn Capital, a leading European venture capital firm, recognized as Europe's largest specialist investor in B2B (business-to-business) software, backing early-stage (…)
eAWB: Romania Surpasses 10.000 Parcel Locker ThresholdThe parcel locker network in Romania has exceeded the threshold of 10,000 active units in 2025, which translates into a 33% increase versus 2024, per data aggregated by eAWB, a Romanian startup that has developed a courier services marketplace for the local market.