Romanian unions call on president to mediate minimum wage conflict with government

Romanian unions call on president to mediate minimum wage conflict with government. Trade unionists will continue to require the Presidential Administration to mediate the conflict with the government on issues such as the minimum wage or the collective labour agreement, said Bogdan Hossu, president of the Cartel Alfa trade union confederation, as reported by G4media.ro. (…) [Read the article in Romania-Insider]