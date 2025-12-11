 
December 11, 2025

Bosch to fire 500 of its 1,800 employees at Global Business Services centre in Romania
Dec 11, 2025

Bosch to fire 500 of its 1,800 employees at Global Business Services centre in Romania.

Bosch announced that its Global Business Services centre in Romania, at Timisoara, plans to reduce approximately 510 positions of the existing 1,800 by the end of 2030 as part of a cost-cutting plan that aims to lay off 13,000 employees worldwide across the entire group. The company cited (…)

IT Genetics Successfully Completes Private Placement, Raises RON5.2M IT Genetics, a Romanian technology company specializing in digital automation and operational efficiency, has successfully completed the private placement for its shares, brokered by SSIF TradeVille, and raised RON5.2 million from investors.

Deep-Tech Startup .lumen Gets Investment From EIT Urban Mobility .lumen, the Romanian deep-tech startup behind the world’s first AI-powered glasses for the blind, has received a new investment from EIT Urban Mobility, the European innovation community shaping mobility solutions.

ClusterPower Partners With AIC To Develop AI-Dedicated Data Center Region In SW Romania ClusterPower, a Romanian data center operator, has signed a partnership agreement with Accelerated Infrastructure Capital (AIC), a Hong Kong-based investment company, to develop an 800 MW region of AI-dedicated data centers in SW Romania, it said in a statement.

Superbet Group Becomes Super Technologies Superbet Group, a company that was founded in Romania and became one of the leading players in the global technology and entertainment space, has changed its identity into Super Technologies, which will be simply known as Super.

Runware Raises $50M In Series A Funding Round Runware, a startup established by two Romanian entrepreneurs, on Dec 11 announced a $50 million Series A funding round led by Dawn Capital, a leading European venture capital firm, recognized as Europe's largest specialist investor in B2B (business-to-business) software, backing early-stage (…)

eAWB: Romania Surpasses 10.000 Parcel Locker Threshold The parcel locker network in Romania has exceeded the threshold of 10,000 active units in 2025, which translates into a 33% increase versus 2024, per data aggregated by eAWB, a Romanian startup that has developed a courier services marketplace for the local market.

Fund backed by private sector to support cultural organizations in Romania starting next year The fund Cultura Face Bine, a national funding mechanism for cultural projects backed by private-sector financing, will begin supporting local cultural organizations in 2026. The fund aims to support grassroots cultural initiatives with a proven impact in their communities and which need (…)

 


