Polish group invests EUR 20 mln in hydroponic tomatoes farm in central Romania

Polish group invests EUR 20 mln in hydroponic tomatoes farm in central Romania. Ro?ii Române?ti, a company registered in Timi?oara as part of the Polish group Citronex, has begun its planned EUR 20 million investment in the construction of a modern hydroponic tomato greenhouse complex, accompanied by a packaging space, road infrastructure, logistics platforms, and utility (…) [Read the article in Romania-Insider]