Romania "balances partnership" with OMV Petrom and extends its licenses by 15 years

Romania "balances partnership" with OMV Petrom and extends its licenses by 15 years. The government of Romania announced on December 10 that it had adopted measures "to rebalance the cooperation" with OMV Petrom for the next 15 years and a principled agreement between the two parties that "creates the premises for a balanced and predictable relationship, aimed at contributing to (…) [Read the article in Romania-Insider]