Romanian president invites protesting magistrates to talks on judiciary crisis
Dec 12, 2025
Romanian president Nicu?or Dan has invited prosecutors and judges to a meeting on December 22 to discuss concerns over the functioning of the judiciary, after almost 200 magistrates publicly alleged integrity problems within the system. In a message published on Facebook on December 11, Dan (…)
