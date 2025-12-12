Tradeville projects 3.6% average dividend yield for Romanian blue chips in 2026
Dec 12, 2025
Tradeville projects 3.6% average dividend yield for Romanian blue chips in 2026.
Some companies in the BETPlus index are expected to deliver an average dividend yield of 3.6% in 2026, down from the 4.1% projected for a similar selection last year, according to an analysis by the TradeVille Analysis Department, Bursa.ro reported. The estimates are based on expected net (…)
