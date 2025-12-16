Romanian Social Democrats break coalition ranks and vote simple motion against environment minister
Dec 16, 2025
Romanian Social Democrats break coalition ranks and vote simple motion against environment minister.
The Romanian Senate adopted a simple motion initiated against environment minister Diana Buzoianu on Monday, December 15. The motion passed after the Social Democratic Party (PSD), the largest party in the governing coalition, joined the far-right opposition party AUR in the initiative. The (…)
[Read the article in Romania-Insider]