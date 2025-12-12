Update: Romania confirms first leprosy cases in over 40 years, two more under investigation



Update: Romania confirms first leprosy cases in over 40 years, two more under investigation.

Update: Corina Criste, director of the Cluj Public Health Directorate (DSP), told Agerpres on Friday, December 12, that a second case of leprosy detected in Cluj-Napoca has also been confirmed. According to the cited source, the person concerned requires treatment. Initial story: Romania has (…)