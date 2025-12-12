French soldiers save truck driver after serious accident on Romania’s A3 motorway

French soldiers save truck driver after serious accident on Romania’s A3 motorway. Three French soldiers deployed in Romania as part of NATO’s Multinational Battle Group at Cincu intervened to save a truck driver following a serious traffic accident on the A3 Bucharest–Ploie?ti motorway, the Romanian Ministry of Defense said. The incident occurred earlier this week as the (…) [Read the article in Romania-Insider]