 
Romaniapress.com

December 12, 2025

Smallest Art Fair in Town: Bucharest event focused on works on paper holds third edition
Dec 12, 2025

Smallest Art Fair in Town: Bucharest event focused on works on paper holds third edition.

Eight contemporary art galleries will present the works of the artists they represent at the third edition of the Smallest Art Fair in Town, an event dedicated to works on paper. This edition showcases works “investigating the state of wandering, disorientation, and rediscovery in the face of (…)

[Read the article in Romania-Insider]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Statistical Data: 40,322 Housing Units Delivered In Romania YoY In January-September 2025, 4.7% Fewer YoY A total of 40,322 dwellings were put into use in Romania in the first nine months of 2025, fewer by 1,990 units (-4.7%) than a total of 42,312 units delivered in the same period of 2024, data from the country’s statistical office INS showed on Friday (December 12), citing provisional data.

Statistical Office: Romania Average Net Salary Up 4.3% YoY In October 2025 The average net salary in Romania stood at RON5,492 (EUR1,078) in October 2025, higher by 4.3% compared to October 2024, data from the country's statistical office INS showed on Friday (December 12, 2025).

Statistical Office: Romania's Annual Inflation Rate Steady At 9.8% In November 2025 Romania's annual inflation rate remained unchanged at 9.8% in November 2025 compared to October 2025 and slightly lower than the 9.9% peak reached in August and September 2025, data from the country's statistical office INS showed on Friday (December 12).

Romanian startup .lumen attracts new investment from EIT Urban Mobility to scale AI glasses for the blind Romanian deep-tech startup .lumen, the developer of what it says are the world’s first AI-powered glasses for the blind, has secured a new investment from EIT Urban Mobility, the European innovation community focused on advancing sustainable and inclusive urban mobility solutions. The value of (…)

Report: Health spending per capita in Romania, lowest in the EU The health spending per capita in Romania was the lowest in the EU, with spending less than half the EU average in 2023, the recently released report, State of Health in the EU - Romania Country Health Profile 2025, shows. At the same time, life expectancy in Romania is 5.1 years below the EU (…)

Survey: 63% of Romanians Spend More on Holidays Winter holidays continue to spur consumption despite economic pressures on incomes. Almost two thirds (63%) of Romanians say they increase their spending on Christmas and New Year’s Eve, with the percentage reaching 80% in the case of GenZ, reveals the Financial Season Barometer compiled by CFA (…)

Romania's annual inflation rate holds steady at 9.8% in November Romania’s annual inflation rate stood at roughly 9.8% in November 2025, similar to October, according to data published by the National Institute of Statistics (INS). Food prices increased by 7.6% last month, while services rose roughly 11% and non-food goods climbed 10.7%. The consumer price (…)

 


Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |