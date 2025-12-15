 
Statistical Office: Romania's Industrial Output Down 0.9% YoY In January-October 2025
Romania's industrial output inched 0.9% lower in January-October 2025 in unadjusted data compared with the same period of 2024 and was down 0.5% when adjusted for the number of working days and seasonality, data from the country's statistical office INS showed on Monday (December 15).

[Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Oltina Revenue Down 32.1% To RON490.6M In 2024 Oltina Impex Prod Com, one of Romania's largest milling and bakery businesses, posted RON490.6 million (EUR98.6 million) revenue in 2024, down 32.1% from 2023’s RON722.9 million (EUR146.1 million), according to ZF calculations based on information from the Finance Ministry website.

Winemaker Purcari CEO Alexandru Filip Replaced By Founder Victor Bostan Purcari Wineries (WINE.RO), one of the largest winemakers in Central and Eastern Europe, announces that Alexandru Filip will be replaced as chief executive officer by Victor Bostan, company founder, it said in a report to the Bucharest Stock Exchange.

Omniasig Wins Bid For 5.5% In PAID Held By Bankrupt Euroins Omniasig Vienna Insurance Group SA has won the auction for 5.5% in Romania’s Natural Disaster Insurance Pool (PAID) held by the now bankrupt Euroins Romania, the representatives of court-appointed liquidator CITR said.

Allianz-Tiriac Reports Total Underwritings Of RON2.8B For Jan-Sept 2025, Up 4% YoY Allianz-Tiriac, the second largest insurer in Romania, ended the first nine months of 2025 with a RON2.8 billion volume of gross underwritings, up 4% against the year-earlier period, per data provided by Allianz-Tiriac representatives.

Cluj And Timisoara Franchise Partners Buy 20% In Logiscool Romania Logiscool Romania, a network of digital education for children, has two new shareholders after spouses Mihaela and Teodor Olteanu, the founders of Logiscool Cluj centers, and Dragos Serbu, franchisee in Timisoara, Arad and Resita, have bought into it.

CEC Bank Gets EUR25M Loan From EIB To Finance Public Sector Projects CEC Bank has obtained a EUR25 million loan from the European Investment Bank (EIB), which will be used to finance public sector projects that contribute to sustainable economic development, particularly in regions most affected by the climate transition.

5 to go Eyes 18% Turnover Growth In 2025 To EUR65M Coffee shop chain 5 to go expects to end 2025 with a turnover of almost EUR65 million, up 18% versus 2024 when it exceeded the EUR55 million threshold.

 


